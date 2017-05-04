Former Rehoboth resident Matthew A....

Matthew A. Krimm, 35, of Abingdon, Md., was indicted on racketeering and securities charges by a Sussex County grand jury, said Carl Kanefsky of the Delaware Attorney General's Office. Following a year-long investigation, Kanefsky said, investigators determined Krimm was soliciting and selling investments in his company that claimed to own and operate a mortgage origination business.

