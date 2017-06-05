Fire ants detected at Sussex County...
Red fire ants were found on palm trees at a Sussex County nursery. CENTER FOR INVASIVE SPECIES AND ECOSYSTEM HEALTH PHOTO Officials say they found fire ants in tropical plants at a Sussex County nursery, and they warn consumers to be on the lookout for the harmful bugs.
