Dover Man Wanted as Part of Heroin Investigation in Kent County

The Delaware State Police Drug Unit is searching for a Dover man authorities say is wanted as part of a drug investigation involving the sale of heroin throughout Kent County. Kenneth L. Holland , 46, of Dover, is wanted for possession of heroin, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

