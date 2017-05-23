Delaware Judge Upholds Election Approving Tax Hike

A Delaware judge on Wednesday upheld a local school district election in which residents approved a property tax increase, despite finding that the district's advocacy for the tax hike violated a provision in Delaware's constitution aimed at ensuring free and equal elections. In a 186-page ruling, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the Red Clay district violated the constitution's elections clause by holding 75 family-focused events at 23 school building polling places on the day of the vote.

