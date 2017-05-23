Delaware Judge Upholds Election Appro...

Delaware Judge Upholds Election Approving Tax Hike

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A Delaware judge on Wednesday upheld a local school district election in which residents approved a property tax increase, despite finding that the district's advocacy for the tax hike violated a provision in Delaware's constitution aimed at ensuring free and equal elections. In a 186-page ruling, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the Red Clay district violated the constitution's elections clause by holding 75 family-focused events at 23 school building polling places on the day of the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) May 6 has4u 664
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC