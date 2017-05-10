Delaware Governor Joins in Urging Trump to Stay in Paris Climate Accord

Delaware Gov. John Carney has joined 11 other governors in writing a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon pollution and combat climate change. Carney says the effects of climate change are already taking a toll on Delawareans, and that as a low-lying coastal state, Delaware is vulnerable to damage from sea level rise, stronger storm surges, and routine flooding.

