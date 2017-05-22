Delaware cybersecurity bill to update...

Delaware cybersecurity bill to update requirements for data breach response

Thursday May 18 Read more: WMDT

House Bill 180, sponsored by Representative Paul Baumbach, would require businesses to safeguard personal information and provide notice to Delawareans within 60 days of discovering a breach. Officials say business must notify the Attorney General if a breach affects more than 500 residents.

