Delaware cybersecurity bill to update requirements for data breach response
House Bill 180, sponsored by Representative Paul Baumbach, would require businesses to safeguard personal information and provide notice to Delawareans within 60 days of discovering a breach. Officials say business must notify the Attorney General if a breach affects more than 500 residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|May 6
|has4u
|664
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC