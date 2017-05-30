Del. Pediatrician Convicted of Raping Patients Loses Appeal
A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a former Lewes pediatrician serving life in prison after being convicted on several counts of raping young patients. Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. dismissed Earl Bradley's latest appeal on procedural grounds Thursday.
