Del. joins states allowing prize-linked savings accounts

Delaware Governor John Carney is signed House Bill 31 authorizing the use of "prize-linked" savings accounts to promote financial frugality, especially among people with low incomes and first-time savers. House Bill 31 was sponsored by District 10 Representative Sean Matthews and District 11 Senator Bryan Townsend, along with District 3 Representative Helene Keeley and District 5 Senator Cathy Cloutier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.