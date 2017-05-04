Del. joins states allowing prize-link...

Del. joins states allowing prize-linked savings accounts

Tuesday Read more: WMDT

Delaware Governor John Carney is signed House Bill 31 authorizing the use of "prize-linked" savings accounts to promote financial frugality, especially among people with low incomes and first-time savers. House Bill 31 was sponsored by District 10 Representative Sean Matthews and District 11 Senator Bryan Townsend, along with District 3 Representative Helene Keeley and District 5 Senator Cathy Cloutier.

