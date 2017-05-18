Carney Nominates Traynor to Delaware Supreme Court
WILMINGTON , Del. Gov. John Carney on Monday announced he has nominated Gary F. Traynor to serve as a Justice on the Delaware Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|May 6
|has4u
|664
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC