Bluegrass festival to celebrate music, swamplands

Thursday May 11 Read more: Coastal Point

Coastal Point a Submitted: New amp; Spare Fools will be performing at the Baldcypress Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, May 20. The Baldcypress Bluegrass Festival, set for Saturday, May 20, celebrates not only a classic American musical genre, but also arts and crafts, food and, of course, the Great Cypress Swamp itself. The festival will once again be held on the Roman Fisher Farm, 24558 Cypress Road, near Frankford.

