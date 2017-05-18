Bill Expanding Medical Marijuana Stal...

Bill Expanding Medical Marijuana Stalls in Delaware Senate

A bill expanding the permissible uses for medical marijuana in Delaware stalled in the state Senate on Tuesday after lawmakers noted that a promised amendment to address concerns of the medical industry never materialized. The bill failed to win Senate passage after 10 lawmakers in the 21-member chamber abstained from voting.

Chicago, IL

