Sharia in Delaware: State Senate Opens With Muslim Prayer, Imam Picks ...
The State Senate in Delaware opened with an Islamic prayer recently and instead of the Imam participating in the Pledge of Allegiance with his hand over his heart, he decided it was a good time to pick his nose. This Imam is giving a prayer in Arabic which nobody in the room understands and that is the point.
