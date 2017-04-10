Seaford man sentenced for series of K...

Seaford man sentenced for series of Kent County burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WMDT

Rontrell Leonard pleaded guilty to third degree burglary and has been sentenced to six months of probation, officials with the Delaware Department of Justice told 47 ABC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Wed Ancient00 659
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC