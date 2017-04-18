Ransford Bryan III, who pleaded guilty to the 1987 killing of his friend, Douglas Brockway, was...

Peggy Brockway, mother of Douglas Brockway, flanked her daughter, Missy Brockway-Walls, speaks to the press after the parole of her son's killer, Ransford Bryan III. Bryan, who shot Douglas Brockway in the back of the head in 1987, was granted parole April 18 by the Delaware Board of Parole after nearly 30 years in prison.

