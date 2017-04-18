Ransford Bryan III, who pleaded guilt...

Ransford Bryan III, who pleaded guilty to the 1987 killing of his friend, Douglas Brockway, was...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Cape Gazette

Peggy Brockway, mother of Douglas Brockway, flanked her daughter, Missy Brockway-Walls, speaks to the press after the parole of her son's killer, Ransford Bryan III. Bryan, who shot Douglas Brockway in the back of the head in 1987, was granted parole April 18 by the Delaware Board of Parole after nearly 30 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Apr 12 Ancient00 659
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC