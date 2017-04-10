Rabid raccoon found in northern Delaware
Public health officials say a raccoon that was captured after fighting with dogs in a Wilmington-area neighborhood has tested positive for rabies. Officials on Thursday warned residents of the Chalfonte community and surrounding areas who may have come into contact with the raccoon to contact their health care provider or call the Division of Public Health's rabies program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Ancient00
|659
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC