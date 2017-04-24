Ocean View holds reorganizational meeting
At that time, Mayor Walter Curran and Councilman Tom Maly were sworn in to new terms, vowing "to place the public interest above any special or personal interest, and to respect the right of future generations to share the rich, historic and natural heritage of Delaware." Additionally, the council approved the meeting schedule for the next year, which includes no August meeting and tentatively scheduled monthly workshops.
