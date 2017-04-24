Ocean View holds reorganizational mee...

Ocean View holds reorganizational meeting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Coastal Point

At that time, Mayor Walter Curran and Councilman Tom Maly were sworn in to new terms, vowing "to place the public interest above any special or personal interest, and to respect the right of future generations to share the rich, historic and natural heritage of Delaware." Additionally, the council approved the meeting schedule for the next year, which includes no August meeting and tentatively scheduled monthly workshops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Apr 24 Fedupwithmichigan... 661
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC