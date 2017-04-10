Number of flu fatalities in Delaware rises to 14
The death toll for the current flu season has risen yet again in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Friday. In the last two weeks, three more Delawareans have passed away from complications related to influenza: a 53-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman, both from New Castle County, and a 45-year-old Kent County man, health officials said.
