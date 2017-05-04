New marijuana study's implication on legalization debate
An update to a joint report from the Governors Highway Safety Association and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility found drugs were more prevalent in fatal crashes than alcohol for the first time. The report centers on statistics from 2015 that show 43 percent of fatally-injured drivers had drugs in their system, with marijuana leading the way at 35.6 percent of those drugs.
