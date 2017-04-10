Legislative Wrap

Legislative Wrap

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cape Gazette

Non-Delaware residents FOIA request tabled Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, introduced a bill March 15 that would allow non-Delaware residents to make Freedom of Information Act requests. House Bill 75 allows state agencies and public bodies to create higher fees for responses to FOIA requests from non-Delaware residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Wed Ancient00 659
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC