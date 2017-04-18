Legalized Marijuana Debate Picks up in Delaware
The debate over legalized marijuana for adults 21 and older in Delaware could pick up when the legislature returns to session next week. House Bill 110, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana and allow for the regulation and taxation of the drug in Delaware, could be heard by a House committee as early as next week.
