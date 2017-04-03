House bill would legalize marijuana...
Rep. Helene Keeley, D-Wilmington South, and Sen. Margaret Rose Henry, D-Wilmington East, introduced a bill March 30 establishing a commissioner to regulate, tax and distribute marijuana legally in Delaware. According to a press release, the bill would create a marijuana regulation fund, which would consist of taxes collected on marijuana, license fees paid by marijuana business and any fines imposed on them.
