hb 116
AN ACT TO AMEND THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF DOVER TO PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO LEVY AND COLLECTION OF SPECIAL AD VALOREM TAXES, SPECIAL TAXES, AND AD VALOREM TAXES IN CONNECTION WITH A MUNICIPAL TAX INCREMENT FINANCING AND A MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRICTS FINANCING.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Fedupwithmichigan...
|661
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC