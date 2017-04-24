hb 116

AN ACT TO AMEND THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF DOVER TO PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO LEVY AND COLLECTION OF SPECIAL AD VALOREM TAXES, SPECIAL TAXES, AND AD VALOREM TAXES IN CONNECTION WITH A MUNICIPAL TAX INCREMENT FINANCING AND A MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRICTS FINANCING.

