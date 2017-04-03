Delaware Legislation Would Bar Employ...

Delaware Legislation Would Bar Employers From Asking Job Candidates About Wage History

Delaware lawmakers are considering a bill that would bar employers from asking prospective employees about their wage history, a move supporters say could help bridge a wage gap between men and women but also make employment negotiations more fair for all job-seekers. House Bill 1 was announced on Tuesday at the General Assembly in Dover.

