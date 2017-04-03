Delaware GOP Lawmakers Take Exception...

Delaware GOP Lawmakers Take Exception to Reading from Quran

Thursday

An opening prayer reading from the Quran at the Delaware state Senate drew a sharp rebuke Wednesday from a Republican lawmaker, who said the Muslim holy book calls for the death of Americans. Two representatives from the Masjid Isa Ibn-e-Maryam mosque in Newark were invited to the session to deliver the prayer.

