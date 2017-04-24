Delaware gets $7.65M early education grant
Media outlets report Gov. John Carney and Secretary of Education Susan Bunting announced the grant Thursday during a visit to the Latin American Community Center's early childhood center in Wilmington. Known as the Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership, officials say the funds will support the expansion of high quality early childhood education to more of the state's youngest learners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Apr 24
|Fedupwithmichigan...
|661
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC