Delaware DOC responds to reports that correctional officers staged a sick out
The Delaware DOC has responded to reports that some correctional officers staged a sick out amid their calls for an increase in pay. The Department of Corrections says the vast majority of Correctional Officers reported to work today and are working hard to keep facilities safe and secure.
