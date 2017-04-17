DE: DART Bus Route & Schedule Changes Approved to Become Effective Sunday, May 21, 2017
Delaware Transit Corp. announced changes to DART Statewide Bus Services have been approved to become effective Sunday, May 21, 2017. Weekday, Saturday and/or Sunday schedule times have been adjusted on most routes to improve on-time performance and connections, and/or re-routing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Apr 12
|Ancient00
|659
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC