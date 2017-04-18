Could Delaware Be the Next State to L...

Could Delaware Be the Next State to Legalize Marijuana?

"I'm basically here to listen," said Delaware Gov. John Carney Wednesday evening as he welcomed local lawmakers and cannabis advocates to a roundtable discussion on the legalization of recreational pot. If House Bill 110 passes, Delaware would be the first Mid-Atlantic state to welcome marijuana without medicinal constraints.

