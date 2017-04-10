Bills aim to help substance abusers
Legislators and public officials are calling for support for three bills designed to combat the opioid epidemic and provide more treatment for addicts. "Delaware has been harder hit than most states - our drug overdose death rate in 2015 was 12th highest in the country," said Attorney General Matt Denn during a March 22 press conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Apr 6
|Saitzf
|658
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC