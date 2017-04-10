Bills aim to help substance abusers

Thursday Apr 6

Legislators and public officials are calling for support for three bills designed to combat the opioid epidemic and provide more treatment for addicts. "Delaware has been harder hit than most states - our drug overdose death rate in 2015 was 12th highest in the country," said Attorney General Matt Denn during a March 22 press conference.

