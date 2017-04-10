Auditor cites lax monitoring of Delaw...

Auditor cites lax monitoring of Delaware welfare payments

Delaware's state auditor has raised concerns about the monitoring of welfare payments by Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services. Auditor Tom Wagner said Wednesday that an independent audit for the fiscal year ending last June found that 25 percent of the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families cases tested did not comply with federal grant monitoring requirements.

