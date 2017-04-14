Airmen Charged With Sex Trafficking, Sexual Abuse Of Minor
The Department of Justice announced that Airman 1st Class Dalian Washington and Airman 1st Class Akeem Beazer were arrested and charged based on alleged acts that took place on the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware . Criminal complaints state that Washington picked up a 15-year-old girl at the Dover Division of Motor Vehicles in August 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Apr 12
|Ancient00
|659
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC