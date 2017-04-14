Airmen Charged With Sex Trafficking, ...

Airmen Charged With Sex Trafficking, Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Daily Caller

The Department of Justice announced that Airman 1st Class Dalian Washington and Airman 1st Class Akeem Beazer were arrested and charged based on alleged acts that took place on the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware . Criminal complaints state that Washington picked up a 15-year-old girl at the Dover Division of Motor Vehicles in August 2016.

