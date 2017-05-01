Activist on Muslim unity rally: "Our children will be confident. They will know, this is our land."
Hundreds of Delawareans packed the east side of the Legislative Hall in Delaware on Wednesday all in support of the Muslim-American community with one common goal: unity. "Unity is not possible when the color of someone's skin causes you to see them as less than human.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Apr 30
|Danable
|662
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC