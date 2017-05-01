Activist on Muslim unity rally: "Our ...

Activist on Muslim unity rally: "Our children will be confident. They will know, this is our land."

Hundreds of Delawareans packed the east side of the Legislative Hall in Delaware on Wednesday all in support of the Muslim-American community with one common goal: unity. "Unity is not possible when the color of someone's skin causes you to see them as less than human.

