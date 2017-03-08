The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

The hostage situation on Feb. 1 at the Vaughn Correctional Center has brought new attention on the use of overtime to staff Delaware prisons, though a report following a different incident in 2004 also focused on the issue. A report compiled by a task force in 2005 after a counselor was taken hostage and raped said the state needed to "reduce the excessive amount of overtime that is currently being drawn upon to compensate for the shortage of security personnel available to staff needed security positions throughout DOC, particularly at the [Vaughn Correctional Center]."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.