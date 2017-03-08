The James T. Vaughn Correctional Cent...

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The hostage situation on Feb. 1 at the Vaughn Correctional Center has brought new attention on the use of overtime to staff Delaware prisons, though a report following a different incident in 2004 also focused on the issue. A report compiled by a task force in 2005 after a counselor was taken hostage and raped said the state needed to "reduce the excessive amount of overtime that is currently being drawn upon to compensate for the shortage of security personnel available to staff needed security positions throughout DOC, particularly at the [Vaughn Correctional Center]."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Feb 24 omclaurin 655
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb 19 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb 16 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC