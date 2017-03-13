The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon.

With 36 correctional officers quitting since the deadly hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the head of the union that represents those officers said he expects even more personnel to resign or turn in their retirement papers in the coming weeks. Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he expects at least 15 to 20 officers could quit in the next couple weeks, adding to a number of departures he said is above the normal 11 to 13 officers the Department of Corrections loses every month.

