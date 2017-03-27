Tainted Heroin Batch Sparks Four Fatal Overdoses In Five Hours
A batch of heroin circulating in Delaware caused four fatal overdoses within a five-hour period Sunday, and police think the opiate-based painkiller fentanyl is to blame. The overdoses were spread out across the state in Wilmington, Newark and Claymont, which police fear means the deadly batch may still be in distribution.
