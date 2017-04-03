Review Findings Expected in June

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WMDT

On Thursday during Governor John Carney's General Assembly Address, the Governor talked briefly about the problems that exist the Department of Corrections. After acknowledging and thanking Officer Joshua Wilkinson, who was held hostage during the February 1st incident at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, the Governor reiterated his commitment to an independent review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

