Review Findings Expected in June
On Thursday during Governor John Carney's General Assembly Address, the Governor talked briefly about the problems that exist the Department of Corrections. After acknowledging and thanking Officer Joshua Wilkinson, who was held hostage during the February 1st incident at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, the Governor reiterated his commitment to an independent review.
