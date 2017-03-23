Officer-Involved Shooting in Ocean View: Suspect Shot, Delaware Officer Hit by Car

Officer-Involved Shooting in Ocean Vi...

A Delaware officer and an adult male suspect are in the hospital tonight after a police chase crossed state lines and ended in an officer-involved shooting in Sussex County. Delaware State Police are handling the investigation of the shooting, which took place shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Pine Grove Lane in the Ocean View area.

