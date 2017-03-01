Nurse accused of forging co-workers' names to get drugs
The News Journal of Wilmington reports 57-year-old Joanne F. Bogardus of Dover faces forgery charges in what police say was a scheme to obtain prescription drugs while working as the nursing director of New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center. The Delaware Board of Nursing found Bogardus had no witness, as required by the rehab center, when she disposed of more than 500 doses of various unused medication.
