Number of Lab-Confirmed Flu Cases in Delaware Soars; 3 More Deaths Reported

The Division of Public Health says three more Delawareans infected with the flu have died, bringing this season's total to 11. The three new deaths were a 77-year-old Kent County woman inflected with Influenza A, a 76-year-old Sussex County woman infected with Influenza A and an 83-year-old New Castle County woman infected with Influenza B. DPH says all three had underlying health conditions. In the 2015-2016 flu season, only six Delawareans died from flu-related illnesses, according to DPH.

