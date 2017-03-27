Lawmakers Seek to Revive Delaware Death Penalty
Until last summer, Delaware was among the 31 states authorizing capital punishment for acts warranting the most extreme punishment. However, on Aug. 2, 2016, the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the statute.
