Housing Fund Allocates $5.5 Million for Kent, Sussex Counties
Nine projects statewide will receive $5.5 million from Delaware's Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund to address vacant, abandoned or foreclosed properties, Governor John Carney announced this week, joined by Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi and elected officials and community leaders from across Delaware. "This funding will directly help families, cities and towns across Delaware become stronger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar 10
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Feb 24
|omclaurin
|655
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb 19
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb 16
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC