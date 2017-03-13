Housing Fund Allocates $5.5 Million f...

Housing Fund Allocates $5.5 Million for Kent, Sussex Counties

Wednesday Mar 15

Nine projects statewide will receive $5.5 million from Delaware's Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund to address vacant, abandoned or foreclosed properties, Governor John Carney announced this week, joined by Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi and elected officials and community leaders from across Delaware. "This funding will directly help families, cities and towns across Delaware become stronger.

