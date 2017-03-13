hb 68

hb 68

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: State of Delaware

This bill amends the Charter of the City of Delaware City. Section 1 aligns the City of Delaware City's Charter Section 8-04 with the law of the State of Delaware, HB 395, by setting the maximum deadline for registration at 30 days prior to a municipal election, special election, and referenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where have the honest people gone? Mar 10 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Feb 24 omclaurin 655
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb 19 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb 16 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC