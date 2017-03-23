hb 62

State of Delaware

This Act amends the City of Harrington Charter to impose term limits on Mayor and Council Members . Further, the City Charter is amended to allow without voter approval the term on debt to be up to 40 years, which is the standard term for USDA loans; and to allow refinancing of debt without voter approval if it saves the City money by reducing the term or interest rate on the debt.

