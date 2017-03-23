hb 62
This Act amends the City of Harrington Charter to impose term limits on Mayor and Council Members . Further, the City Charter is amended to allow without voter approval the term on debt to be up to 40 years, which is the standard term for USDA loans; and to allow refinancing of debt without voter approval if it saves the City money by reducing the term or interest rate on the debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Mar 19
|michael
|656
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar 10
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC