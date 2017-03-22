hb 48
This bill fixes a drafting error in Senate Bill 198 of the 148th General Assembly that inadvertently made it harder for juveniles to get mandatory expungements by adding the term 'violent misdemeanor' as an excepting factor that would prevent a youth from receiving an expungement. Previously, violent misdemeanors were never included in the state's statute regarding mandatory expungements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Mar 19
|michael
|656
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar 10
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC