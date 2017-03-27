This Act extends Family Court's jurisdiction under Chapter 50, Title 16, over a youth who has a mental condition and requires services or treatment but is not amenable to or compliant with such services. This Act applies only to youths who are under the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families when they turn 18 years old and, prior to turning 18 years old, were identified as having or diagnosed with a mental condition as defined in 5001 of Title 16. Jurisdiction under this Act does not require DSCYF to provide foster care board extension payments or stipends to a youth.

