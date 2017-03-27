hb 39

hb 39

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: State of Delaware

This Act extends Family Court's jurisdiction under Chapter 50, Title 16, over a youth who has a mental condition and requires services or treatment but is not amenable to or compliant with such services. This Act applies only to youths who are under the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families when they turn 18 years old and, prior to turning 18 years old, were identified as having or diagnosed with a mental condition as defined in 5001 of Title 16. Jurisdiction under this Act does not require DSCYF to provide foster care board extension payments or stipends to a youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Mar 19 michael 656
Where have the honest people gone? Mar 10 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC