hb 23
This Act requires that any student over the age of 16 who wishes to leave school prior to graduation must obtain the written consent of the parent or guardian, and attend an exit interview where information is supplied regarding the likelihood of diminished earning potential and the increased likelihood of unemployment associated with dropping out. The school is also directed to explore whether there are support services, interventions or programs that might assist the student in remaining enrolled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Mar 19
|michael
|656
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar 10
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC