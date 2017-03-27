hb 21

hb 21

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: State of Delaware

This Act takes steps to ensure that individuals with disabilities are not denied access to organ transplant procedures based solely on their disability. Historically, individuals with disabilities have sometimes been denied access to life-saving organ transplants based on assumptions that people with disabilities are less worthy of care, or assumptions that the lack support services and/or the ability to follow post-transplant treatment plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Mar 19 michael 656
Where have the honest people gone? Mar 10 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC