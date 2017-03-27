hb 21
This Act takes steps to ensure that individuals with disabilities are not denied access to organ transplant procedures based solely on their disability. Historically, individuals with disabilities have sometimes been denied access to life-saving organ transplants based on assumptions that people with disabilities are less worthy of care, or assumptions that the lack support services and/or the ability to follow post-transplant treatment plans.
