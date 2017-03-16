Groundbreaking congresswoman on race,...

Groundbreaking congresswoman on race, gender and the Joe Biden Hybrid

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: USA Today

Delaware may boast that it is the First State, but only last November did it elect a woman to Congress for the first time, the 48th state to do so. Lisa Blunt Rochester also became the first African American elected to Congress from the state.

