Gov. Carney to meet with Del. correct...

Gov. Carney to meet with Del. correctional officers in town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WMDT

A town-hall style meeting is set to take place in Dover between a correctional officers' union and Governor John Carney. The meeting is hosted by the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware , which has been vocal on prison conditions in Delaware following a fatal hostage situation at a Smyrna prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) 19 hr AlanM 657
Where have the honest people gone? Mar 10 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC