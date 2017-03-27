Gov. Carney to meet with Del. correctional officers in town hall
A town-hall style meeting is set to take place in Dover between a correctional officers' union and Governor John Carney. The meeting is hosted by the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware , which has been vocal on prison conditions in Delaware following a fatal hostage situation at a Smyrna prison.
