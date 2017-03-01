Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
There are 2 comments on the Roll Call story from Wednesday Mar 1, titled Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election. In it, Roll Call reports that:
Democrat Stephanie Hansen's victory in Delaware last week kept the state Senate in Democratic hands. From the women's marches to town hall protests, Democrats are starting to feel emboldened about their prospects in the midterms.
Join the discussion below,
#1 Wednesday Mar 1
good luck,looks to me like the dems are done.
#2 Wednesday Mar 1
Racism and authoritarianism, as well as cheating by Interstate Crosscheck, Comey-like last minute non revelation revelations, and systemic gerrymandering all add up to powerful closes for the R. sales machine.
Also, I believe DE, like many states regardless of their legislature's or executive's Party affiliation, is in a very deep recession. They can't print money, they have to balance their budgets, in theory.
